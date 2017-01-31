Hilltopper boys drop games to Elmwood/Plum City, Grantsburg

By Cara L. Dempski

The Glenwood City boys’ basketball squad has now won three games this season, two of which were conference contests.

After their 63-62 victory over the Bulldogs on January 23, the Hilltoppers were back in action January 26, when they traveled to Plum City for a game against the Plum City/Elmwood Wolves. The Toppers trailed by three points at halftime, and ultimately lost to the Wolves by that same margin, 59-56.