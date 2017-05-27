Helen Sachsenmaier, age 87, passed away June 28th, 2017 at the Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, WI.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther (Noland) Dyer, daughter Karen Nelson, and son Robert (Bob) Sachsenmaier.

Survived by her daughters Susan Sachsenmaier, Judy (Joe) Simon, Melanie (Tim) McNamara, and son Steven (Robin) Sachsenmaier; grandchildren Gabe, Penny, Stephanie, Joshua, Jeremiah, Burke, Molly, Sarah, Melissa, Breanna, Jason, Alisha, Amanda, Amber, Ayla, Annie, Arianna; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Helen graduated from Elk Mound high school. She spread her talents from running her own restaurant to farming, working for Royal Neighbors of America Insurance, to owning and operating her own group home. Helen was a very caring person and loved to help others. She enjoyed painting, baking, and sewing. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held for Helen on Saturday, July 23rd, from 12-5 p.m. at Shotgun Suzie’s Pavilion in Emerald, WI. 1565 – Co Road D – 715-265-4184 (Friends & Family are Welcome)

Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin (715) 684-3434.