Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

FATAL CRASH — Ellen L. Gordon, 59 of Hayward, WI was killed when the 2010 Ford Fusion she was driving crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Ford F-150 truck being driven by Darren L. Smith, 46 of Glenwood City. Darren Smith and five passengers in his truck, all family members, were injured in the accident as was a passenger in the Gordon vehicle. The injured were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN and Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. The crash occurred around 11:03 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 along State Highway 64 about one-eighth of a mile west of 310th Street in the Town of Forest. The road was closed for nearly four hours. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
Posted By: Shawn
May 27, 2017
TOWN OF FOREST — The Memorial Day weekend turned tragic.
A head-on collision involving a truck and a car along Highway 64 in the Town of Forest late Saturday morning claimed the life of a Hayward woman and injured seven others including four from the Glenwood City area.
On Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:03 a.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on State Trunk Highway (STH) 64 about one-eighth of a mile west of 310th Street in the Town of Forest.
This content is for members only.