Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

TOWN OF FOREST — The Memorial Day weekend turned tragic.

A head-on collision involving a truck and a car along Highway 64 in the Town of Forest late Saturday morning claimed the life of a Hayward woman and injured seven others including four from the Glenwood City area.

On Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:03 a.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on State Trunk Highway (STH) 64 about one-eighth of a mile west of 310th Street in the Town of Forest.