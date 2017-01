By Cara L. Dempski

The Bloomer/Colfax cooperative wrestling team has seen plenty of action lately on Saturdays.

On January 7, the team traveled to Osseo-Fairchild High School for the Osseo Duals. The Blackhawks won four of five duals. Colfax wrestlers Tommy Anderson, Mitchel Harmon and Cole Olson participated in matches at Osseo.