GLENWOOD CITY — In a wrestling dual that lasted barely three-quarters of an hour and had forfeits in half of its 14 matches, Glenwood City was able to pin a 35-21 defeat on the visiting cooperative squad from Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren (L/F/G/S) last Tuesday evening.

The Hilltoppers’ wrestling team netted three pins, a technical fall and a pair of forfeits to win the December 5 non-conference, home tilt.