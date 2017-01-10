Glenwood grapplers fall to Spring Valley/Elmwood in D-SC dual opener; finish fourth in Cadott Invite

It will be a challenging start to the new year for the Glenwood City wrestlers.

In just the first few weeks of 2017, the Hilltoppers will have had to face the top two teams in the Dunn-St. Croix – state-ranked Spring Valley/Elmwood and Boyceville – on successive Thursdays, compete in a tough Cadott Invitational only to turn around and host a strong Cadott team, a fourth-place finisher at this year’s Northern Badger, in a non-conference dual.