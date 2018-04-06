Glenwood City’s boys’ 4×100 relay running well

By Missy Klatt

AMERY – The Hilltoppers headed to Amery on Tuesday, May 1st for a large meet against 16 other teams, some larger, some smaller. For last year’s boy’s 4x100m relay state champion team, consisting of Jake Nelson, Jake Kopaz, Darian Multhauf and Carson Strong this was a good chance to see if they still had “the right stuff”. The boys proved that they are ready to run with the big boys so to speak as they took first place in both the 4x100m and the 4x200m relays. Osceola came in second in both events.