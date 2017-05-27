Glenwood City’s 2017 graduates awarded $182,490 in scholarships

GLENWOOD CITY — Scholarship awards earned by the past several graduating classes at Glenwood City High School have each topped the $100,000 mark, and it was no different for the school’s most recent crop of graduates.

More than half of Glenwood City’s Class of 2017 earned scholarship awards from private, public and local sources. This year’s awards total was nearly identical to last year’s as 30 individuals out of the 55-member Class of 2017 garnered a combined tally of $182,490 in monetary awards.