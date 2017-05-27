Glenwood City woman produces some of the fairest quilts of the fair

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — Like any artist, Glenwood City’s Ella Rassbach gets frustrated when she has to take apart one of her masterpieces to fix a mistake.

She was displaying a set of fabric strips before her interview started. She had just started sewing the strips together to make a queen-size quilted blanket for her daughter when she noticed she had not assembled the first few strips correctly.

“Oh shoot,” Rassbach exclaimed. “I’ll have to fix those. That’s the hard part, having to rip out all the seams and start over.”

The 93-year-old Glenwood woman’s eye for detail has been used well over the approximately 40 years she has been assembling quilted items for friends, family, and even the county fair.