Glenwood City student experiences Presidential Inauguration

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — There are not many high school seniors who would think a week of leadership, civics and learning sessions, doing volunteer work, and seeing a Presidential Inauguration would be cool.

Glenwood City High School senior Catherine Schurtz begs to differ.

The 17-year-old spent January 17 through 21 in Washington, D.C., as part of a 4-H program called Citizenship Washington Focus – Presidential Inauguration (CWF-PI). Schurtz and 30 other Wisconsin 4-H participants aged 14 to 18 traveled to our nation’s capital with approximately 500 other 4-H members from around the country who were selected for the experience.