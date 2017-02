By Cara L. Dempski

BALDWIN — Two Glenwood City High School students are headed to the post season for boys’ hockey.

Marcus Hurtgen and Braxton Schwartz, both of Glenwood City, play for the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks co-op boys’ hockey team, which is made up of athletes from Baldwin-Woodville, Glenwood City and St. Croix Central.