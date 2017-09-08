Glenwood City Senior Center January 2018 Events

• Bingo at 10:00 M-Th. Dinner at 11:30, please call 715-265-7242 with 24 hours in advance to let us know you would like to join us for dinner

• Monday, January 8th is a Pajama Party, wear your jammies to the Senior Center (discretion is advised)

• Monday, January 15th is National Hat Day, wear your favorite or funniest hat to the Center

• Monday, January 22nd is National Polka Dot Day, wear your favorite Polka Dot clothing to the Center

• Monday, January 29th is Show and Tell, bring a favorite piece of your life in to show and to tell us its story