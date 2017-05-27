Glenwood City pool closed temporarily

GLENWOOD CITY — As a precaution, the Glenwood City swimming pool was temporarily closed last Thursday, June 29 after two cases of Crytosporidiosis were reported in St. Croix County.

Glenwood City clerk-treasurer Shari Rosenow, who also serves as the pool’s director, was notified of the cases last week by the St. Croix County Health Department. Rosenow said that the City voluntarily closed the pool as a precaution until it could be tested for the Cryptosporidium parasite and cleared.