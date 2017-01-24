Glenwood City official warns residents of possible solicitation scam

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — A Glenwood City official is warning residents to be on the lookout for mailed information regarding insurance for household water lines.

Sharon Rosenow, the city’s clerk/treasurer, said a city resident recently told her they had received information about insuring the person’s household water lines. Rosenow informed the resident the insurance information was not sponsored or recommended by Glenwood City.