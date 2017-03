Glenwood City Nutrition Site Menu

Mon., Mar. 20: Swiss Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Vegetable, Bread and Butter, Chilled Apricots.

Tues., Mar. 21: Lemon Pepper Tilapia, Macaroni and Cheese, Cooked Carrots, Bread and Butter, Fruit Crisp.

Wed., Mar. 22: Tator Tot Casserole with Vegetables, Coleslaw, Bread and Butter, Dessert.

Thurs., Mar. 23: Barbeque Ribs, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, English Pea Salad, Bread and Butter, Pudding.

Transportation for seniors and disabled is available for local shopping and errands. Call 800-372-2333 for details. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.