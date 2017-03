Glenwood City Nutrition Site Menu – 3-22-2017

Mon., Mar. 27: Stuffed Pepper Casserole, Buttered Squash, Caesar Salad, Bread and Butter, Peaches and Pears.

Tues., Mar. 28: Egg Salad Sandwich, Cook’s Choice Soup, Angel Food with Fruit.

Wed., Mar. 29: Lasagna, Green Bean Almandine, French Bread, Cookie.

Thurs., Mar. 30: Baked Chicken, Baked Potato with Sour Cream, Creamed Spinach, Bread and Butter, Fruit Cup.

Transportation for seniors and disabled is available for local shopping and errands. Call 800-372-2333 for details. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.