Glenwood City MS/HS Top 10 list – 6-14-2017

Glenwood City MS/HS

Top 10 List

May 30-June 8, 2017

1. Brendan Booth for a perfect score on his Science Final Exam…way to study.

2. Maggie Wallin 100% on her Algebra 2 final.

3. Hanna Strehlo 99% on her Algebra 2 final.

4. Hadin DeSmith for improving by 49% on his Algebra Review skills quiz in Geometry.

5. Daimen Shaleen and Owen Wagner for honoring the fallen by playing Taps on Memorial Day.

6. Mykenzie Krueger for earning 100% on Algebra 2 final.

7. Nick Hierlmeier – for doing an amazing job on his math final exam. It was very apparent that he studied!

8. Andi Britton and Jenesa Klinger for helping out with the art show and end of year clean up.

9. Carlos Perez for follow through on his jewelry project in 3D Design and Jewelry class at the end of the school year. Excellent work!

10. The 8th grade class for doing a great job setting up their portfolios for the 8th grade banquet.