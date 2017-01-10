Glenwood City High School seniors get a taste of research, career paths with CSI projects

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — Every year, the seniors at Glenwood City High School have an opportunity to dive deep into a research project that interests them and could have potential social ramifications for the local community, state, country, or even world.

On January 6, 25 high school seniors took turns presenting their projects to three- or four-person evaluation panels from 9 a.m. until just after noon.