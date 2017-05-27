Glenwood City graduate brings farm life to northwestern Zambia

By Cara L. Dempski

DOWNING — It may be hard for those of us living in Wisconsin to believe there are parts of the world where people think milk is not something that comes from an animal.

Such was the case the first time Methodist missionary Paul Webster milked a goat and provided some for a man working at the Mujila Falls Agriculture Center to drink.

“I took a sip of it and then held it out to him to drink,” Webster said. “He drank it, and I saw the lightbulb go on in his mind. ‘It tastes just like milk!’ he said to me. I told him that was what it was, and he said ‘no, milk is that powder missionaries bring us.’”