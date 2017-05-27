Glenwood City golf team headed to sectionals

By Cara L. Dempski

FREDERIC — A score of 391 was not the best the Hilltoppers’ have done in an 18-hole tournament this season, but last Wednesday it was enough to keep their season alive .

The Glenwood City varsity golf team qualified for today’s (May 31) boys’ golf sectional at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott after finishing in fourth place in the WIAA Division 3 Luck/Frederic regional held May 24 at the Frederic Golf Course. The Toppers were topped by Unity (387), Grantsburg (364) and 2017 regional champions and host Luck/Frederic (362).