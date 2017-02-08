Glenwood City girls lose to Durand twice in five days

By Cara L. Dempski

DURAND — The Lady Hilltoppers have struggled to pick up wins this season against stiff competition in the Dunn-St. Croix. Playing Durand twice in five days certainly did not help matters.

The first scheduled meeting between the Toppers and Panthers was postponed three times and did not happen until February 6, which means Glenwood City played its second scheduled game against Durand before it played its first.

Albeit confusing, all one needs to know is that the Toppers came up well short in its two games against the D-SC co-leader.

Durand hosted the Hilltoppers last Thursday, February 2 for the first meeting between the two teams this season after the team’s initial meeting December 17 was postponed for weather reasons until January 10 and then January 31. The Toppers dropped the road game 77-35.

Head coach Dean Fayerweather said Glenwood City was outplayed.

“The ladies were down mentally and could not recover,” he stated. “We have our work cut out for us when we play Durand again.”

The Toppers trailed by 25 points at halftime, and could manage only 15 points more in the second half. Jenesa Klinger earned seven points on three field goals and a free throw. Hanna Strehlo chalked up six, and Mariah Voeltz put together five.

Briana Barstad and Becca Moll earned four points each, Alexys Curvello drained an outside shot for three, Delaney Quinn and Olivia Scalze recorded two points each, and Jessyca Crossley and Michaela Nyhus each sunk a free throw.

Durand’s Shae Baier led the game with a high-scoring 19 points.

GLENWOOD CITY 35, DURAND 77

Glenwood City………………….20 15 — 35

Durand…………………………….45 32 — 77

TEAM STATISTICS (FG-FT-F-T)

Glenwood City (11-10-7-35) J. Klinger 3-1-1-7, M. Voeltz 2-1-3-5, D. Quinn 1-0-1-2, H. Strehlo 2-2-0-6, B. Barstad 1-2-0-4, J. Crossley 0-1-0-1, O. Scalze 0-2-0-2, M. Nyhus 0-1-0-1, B. Moll 2-0-2-4, A. Curvello 0-0-0-3.

Durand (30-2-17-77) R. Prissel 0-0-1-0, A. Schlosser 5-0-0-13, S. Baier 8-0-2-19, E. Haugen 8-0-1-16, H. Prissel 3-0-1-6, M. Baier 0-0-1-0, A. Gunderson 0-0-2-0, E. Annis 5-2-2-15, M. Anibas 0-0-2-3, B. Myers 0-0-0-3, L. Adler 0-0-1-0, B. Hass 1-0-2-2, S. Dunbar 0-0-2-0.

THREE-POINTERS GC — A. Curvello 1; D — A. Schlosser 1, S. Baier 1, E. Annis 1, M. Anibas 1, B. Myers 1.

Durand slammed into the Hilltoppers at home on February 6, winning the second game in five days by a margin of over 30 points. The final score for the Glenwood City home game against the Panthers was 70-32.

Glenwood City held its own early in the first half, staying close at 19-15.

But the Panthers then went on a scoring binge; using a 23-0 run to close out the half for a 42-15 lead.

Durand then opened the second half with a 14-0 run to lead 56-15 before Glenwood City finally netted its first hoop since the eight minute mark of the first half.

Jenesa Klinger again led the Toppers’ scoring effort, this time with eight points. Delaney Quinn picked up six points. Mariah Voeltz, Hanna Strehlo, Jessyca Crossley and Becca Moll all earned four points apiece, and Olivia Scalze was good for two.

Baier again led Durand’s effort with a game-high 22 points.

DURAND 70, GLENWOOD CITY 32

Durand……………………………..42 28 — 70

Glenwood City…………………..15 17 — 32

TEAM STATISTICS (FG-FT-F-T)

Durand (20-12-9-70) R. Prissel 0-0-1-0, A. Schlosser 4-4-1-21, S. Baier6-1-1-22, H. Prissel 0-2-1-2, A. Gunderson 2-0-1-2, E. Hansen 4-1-0-9, E. Annis 3-3-0-12, M. Anibas 0-0-1-3, S. Dunbar 1-0-1-2, B. Hass 0-1-2-1.

Glenwood City (14-4-18-32) J. Klinger 4-0-2-8, M. Voeltz 2-0-4-4, D. Quinn 1-4-1-6, M. Peterson 0-0-1-0, H. Strehlo 2-0-1-4, B. Barstad 0-0-2-0, J. Johnson 0-0-2-0, J. Crossley 2-0-1-4, O. Scalze 1-0-1-2, B. Moll 2-0-2-4, C. Lawson 0-0-1-0.

THREE-POINTERS D — A. Schlosser 3, S. Baier 3, E. Annis 1, S. Dunbar 1.