By Cara L. Dempski

COLFAX — You have to give the Glenwood City girls’ basketball squad credit: they didn’t just roll over right away and take a beating from the Vikings.

The Lady Toppers headed out on a road trip to Colfax last Friday for the finale of their home-and-home series with the Vikings and wound up losing 73-46 despite a stellar first half in the February 10 contest.