Glenwood City girls basketball heads into holiday break winless

By Cara L. Dempski

AMERY — The Hilltopper girls’ basketball team has yet to pick up a win this season.

The closest the team has come to winning a game was the 42-40 loss to Spring Valley earlier this month that gave coach Dean Fayerweather some hope for a spark in his team.

The Toppers’ 46-28 loss in Amery on December 20, however, proved otherwise. It was the latest in a string of double-digit losses since hosting the Cardinals on December 8. Tuesday’s non-conference contest left the Glenwood City girls squad with a 0-7 overall record going into the holiday break.