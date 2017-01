By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City girls’ basketball squad took some time out of its busy holiday break to have some fun with the people at Glenhaven.

Coaches Dean Fayerweather and Pete Gaustad took members of the varsity and junior varsity teams to the facility December 28 to host and play bingo for prizes. It was a unique experience for both the coaches and the players.