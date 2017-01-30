Glenwood City church youth club offers a “symphony of fellowship”

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — The future of a youth group started this past fall at Holy Cross Lutheran Church is looking bright after tripling its attendance during its first year of existence.

The JAM, or “Jesus and Music” fellowship group started in October 2016 and is aimed at giving first- through sixth-grade students a place to learn, meet and interact with new people, sing songs of worship and praise, and work on projects to keep or share with the community.