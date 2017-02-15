By Cara L. Dempski

The Hilltopper boys’ basketball squad has lost more games than it has won this season.

So, it was a surprise when the Glenwood City team earned its second win in a week on February 10 at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond. The Toppers played to a 55-52 finish over the Panthers just one night after junior Riley Schutz’s buzzer-beating shot gave them the 44-42 edge over Mondovi.