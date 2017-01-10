Glenwood City boys’ basketball skid continues with pair of losses

By Cara L. Dempski

A new year did not bring about any positive change to the fortunes of Glenwood City boys’ basketball team as its winless streak continued into 2017.

The Hilltoppers kicked off their 2017 slate by hosting the Siren Dragons in a non-conference contest January 3. And while the boys in blue again showed some potential, Glenwood City’s squad could not get past the Dragons. Despite holding a second-half lead, the Toppers wilted as their offense went cold and the defense could not hold back the Dragons in a 81-57 loss.