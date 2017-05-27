Glenwood City boys’ 400 meter relay team sprints to state championship

LACROSSE — They truly are testaments to the miracles of modern medicine and the power of hard work.

On surgically-repaired knees, the Glenwood City boys’ 400 meter relay team of Darian Multhauf, Jacob Nelson, Carson Strong and Jacob Kopacz sprinted to a gold medal in last Saturday’s championship race at the 122nd annual WIAA State Track and Field Championships held at the UW-LaCrosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex and right into the school’s record book and lore.