Glenwood City boy wins heifer at Minnesota Beef Expo

ST. PAUL, MN — A Glenwood City student was awarded a shorthorn heifer during the 2016 Minnesota Beef Expo.

The event was held October 20 – 23, 2016, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. The four-day event is the largest all-beef show in Minnesota, and features youth contests, stock sales, a trade show, educational seminars, and an 860-head junior show.

Mathew Prinsen of Glenwood City received a heifer sponsored by Bollum Family Shorthorns of Goodhue, Minnesota, after completing an application to participate in the Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP). He is part of a pool of 11 young people presented with a heifer.