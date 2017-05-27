Glenwood City and Boyceville track and field sending handful of competitors to state meet

By Cara L. Dempski

COLFAX — The Boyceville track teams will be sending four individuals and a relay team to the 2017 state track meet this coming Friday and Saturday, while the Glenwood City squads are sending a trio of relays and an individual.

Boyceville’s girls had the highest finish amongst area squads taking ninth in the 38-school, WIAA Division 3 Colfax Sectional meet with 31 points. Glenwood City’s boys tallied 33.50 point to take tenth among the 34 teams that scored in the boys competition while the Lady Hilltoppers tallied 25 points in the meet for 13th. The Boyceville boys scored 14 points for a 16th-place showing in the May 25 meet.