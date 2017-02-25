Glenn “Steve” Holerud, age 62, of Wheeler, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017, at his home.

Steve was born on July 20, 1954, to Glenn and Dolores Holerud. Steve graduated from Harding High School with the Class 1972. After high school he joined the US Marines and was an M-P on Navy ships that toured the coasts of Vietnam toward the end of the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1979. Steve worked as a State Trooper in the Dunn County area for 15 years before retiring and enjoying life in the great outdoors. He enjoyed all things outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He was also an avid gun collector. In his later years, his joy was brought from his children and his four grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Kurtis) Holerud of Hudson; his son, Cory (Nicole) Holerud of Colfax; his sister, Kathy (Greg) House; his four grandchildren, Madison, Carter, Colt, and Harper; his godmother, Hedy Aamodt; and many family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; son, Glenn, Jr; and godfather, Jim Holerud.

A Memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Colfax Lutheran Church, 601 River St., Colfax, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. Visitation will be from 11 am until the time of the service. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Russell Toycen Post 131, Colfax.

Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com