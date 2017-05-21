Glenhaven-Havenwood Happenings – 5-31-2017

We hope everyone had a wonderful Memorial Weekend! We remembered those who died serving our country and are thankful for their services.

This week we celebrated our May birthdays as well. We had a sing-a-long with Jane and Friends on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday we will have bingo at 2:00 p.m. hosted by St. John’s. Can you believe the rest of the week is now June? Summer is just around the corner! On Thursday we will be having bingo again with Forest Methodist at 2:00 p.m. On Saturday the residents will be able to go fishing up at Lake Magnor in the morning and our entertainment in afternoon at 2:00 p.m. will be Scott Beaumont.

Recent visitors: Cocie Cassellius was visited by Ron and Linda Talmage. Arline Olson was visited by Kathy and Megan Huffnagel. Doris Herdahl was visited by Doug Herdahl and Ruth and Willi Neumann. Ken and Delaney Mattison were visited by Nancy Filipa. Gladys Best was visited by Patrick Murtha. Teresa Miller was visited by Tom and Mary Miller and Roger and Sue Miller.