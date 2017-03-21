Glenhaven-Havenwood Happenings – 3-22-2017

Happy Spring! We can officially take down our winter decorations and put some florals out.

Our week started off with Cooking Club on Monday.

Tuesday church service was hosted by Forest Immanuel and was followed by Live 2B Healthy exercises. In the afternoon the Student Council came for a visit with the residents and tenants.

Bingo on Wednesday will be hosted by our Activity Department and starts at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday we will have music entertainment by Rich Schroeder at 2:00 p.m.

Recent visitors: Bill Hoffman was visited by Dale Obermueller. Jim Schmidt was visited by Gary and Nilla Harnisch, Rosanne and John Wurtzler, Rick Schmidt and Mike Wurtzler and boys. Doris Herdahl was visited by Doug Herdahl and John and JoAnne Schroeder. Teresa Miller was visited by Tom, Mary and Bob Miller.