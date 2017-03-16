Glenhaven-Havenwood Happenings – 3-15-2017

Happy St. Patrick’s Week! I’m sure there will be green beer flowing on Friday, maybe our Royal Tap tavern will even have some for Happy Hour!

This week on Tuesday our church service was hosted by Holy Cross in the morning and was followed by exercises with Live 2B Healthy. We had entertainment Tuesday night by CT and the Heuts.

Wednesday bingo will be hosted by the Activity Department at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday the residents will be busy baking treats for their St. Patrick’s Day party. Starting at 2:00 p.m. on Friday the residents will be playing a “Luck” game followed by an Irish social hour.

On Saturday we will have entertainment by Rudy Rudesill starting at 2:00 p.m.

Recent visitors: Mary & Ernie Kiekhoefer were visited by Laurie Duval. Ken & Delaney Mattison were visited by Anissa Mattison, Brian and Trudy Mattison, Delores Brezina and Ruth Schutz. Lloyd Holten was visited by Pam, Vicky and Mark. Doris Herdahl was visited by JoAnne and John Schroeder, Doug Herdahl, Delores Brezina and Ruth Schutz. Rosella Maes was visited by Marlene Kerr, Janet and Duane Christianson, Carey and Brenda Kerr and Bo Kerr. Carolyn Tuttle was visited by Janet and Duane Christianson and Marlene Kerr. Gladys Best was visited by Dorothy Magnuson and Ardys and Gilbert Mounce. Maxine Timm was visited by Ardys and Gilbert Mounce. Claude Williams was visited by Joy and Maggie Peterson. Teresa Miller was visited by Bob, Tom and Mary Miller.