Gilbert Dale Mounce passed away December 14, 2017 at Glenhaven Nursing Home, after suffering from congestive heart failure.

Gilbert was 91 years young, born on September 25, 1926, in the Town of Lucas, near the Gilbert Creek. He claimed he was named for the creek. He was the eldest of five children born to Dale Robert “Bob” and Emma (Ford) Mounce.

His class was the last to graduate from Downing High School in 1944. He claimed that the school had to fold because it couldn’t go on without him.

After high school, he spent 2 years in the United States Navy, aboard the USS DuPage.

He married Ardys Hanson on June 21, 1947. Gilbert farmed north of Downing for several years, until he took over the well drilling business from Frank Obert. He continued in the well drilling and pump repair business in some aspect the rest of his days. He was the rural mail carrier out of Downing until his retirement in 1990. He continued to take on handy man jobs and also worked for the local funeral home under Bruce Everts and Dean Anderson. He enjoyed plowing the streets of Downing with “The Old Red Mare”, his International tractor.

He was very involved over the years in the Downing Winterling American Legion Post, serving as Memorial Day Chaplain for many years. He served on the Glenwood City School Board, Holy Cross Lutheran Church Council, Dunn County Veterans Services Board, Glenhaven Board and was the President of the Village of Downing board, or “Mayor”, as he called himself. He was so proud to be included on a “Freedom Honor Flight”, on September 17, 2011, with other World War II veterans. It included a trip to Washington, D.C. and a tour of the war monuments.

Gilbert is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ardys, sons Dale of Boyceville, Tim of Downing and, Mike (Sali) of Colfax, daughters Susan Nelson of Boyceville and Nancy (Tom) Stack of Glenwood City. His is further survived by Grandchildren Tom, Pam, Shannon, Scott Nelson, Philip, Rachel (Jake) Bravo, Bryan, Elizabeth (Nick) Mosing and Marcus (Caitlin) Stack, and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is further survived by his brothers, Harry “Bud” and Selmar (Betty) Mounce, both of the state of Washington, many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Virgil, sister Shirley Hight and, daughter-in-law, Roberta Mounce.

A visitation will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross with Pastor Jonathan Zielske officiating. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Downing, WI.

Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.

“GILBERTISMS”

“Are we having fun yet?”

When referring to his collection of junk in and behind his shop – “If I don’t have it, You don’t need it!”

When on road trips with Dad, he’d point out all the wells he had drilled, or pumps he had worked on. On one such trip, Tom Stack told him “I’m never going to remember this Gilbert,” to which Dad replied “That’s okay. I’ll probably tell you again.”

“Hey Joe, der day go, tousand buses in a row. No Joe, them ain’t buses, them is trucks… some wit cows, and some wit ducks.”

“It’s better to have it and not need it, then need it and not have it.”

“20 lashes with a wet noodle”