Gerald “Jerry/Johns” Johnson, age 76 of Wilson, unexpectedly passed away June 30, 2017 at his home.

Jerry was born on October 6, 1940 in Knapp, WI, on the farm owned by his parents, Frank and Lucille (Platson) Johnson. He graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1958, and then served his country in the U.S. Navy. Jerry married Eileen Beck in 1966. Although their marriage would later dissolve, they were blessed with a son, Rodney. He worked as factory worker for several years, before opening Jer-Leens Bar in Baldwin, which later became Jerry’s Bar. After operating in Baldwin for 33 years, Jerry relocated his bar to Wilson. Besides bartending, he also farmed and raised buffalo for over 16 years. Jerry was united in marriage to Peggy Smith on September 30, 2000.

Jerry was a loving husband and father, who possessed a kind and gentle heart. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed cheering for the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. Jerry was always able to take the ribbing he received when his teams did not win, but he relished in his ability to give it right back. He played softball in the Baldwin and the surrounding area for more than 40 years, starting with slow-pitch back in the 1950’s and hanging up the cleats after fast-pitch, in the 2000’s. Jerry was comfortable on a golf coarse, often played cards four or five days a week, and was one of the first in the area to follow and play fantasy football back in the 1970’s!

Jerry is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, Rodney; step-daughters, Melissa (Chuck) Roatch, and Barbara (Joel) Olson; grandchildren, Laura Hoyt, Lindsey, Luke and Logan Roatch, Luke and Samantha Olson; great-granddaughters, Madalyn, Kendalyn, and Sophie; siblings, Janice (Allen) Fleming, Phillip “Buzz” Johnson; nephews, Mikell (Marilee) Fleming, and Marty (Vi) Fleming; other extended relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Karen Johnson; and great nephew, Joshua Fleming.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Wilson Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson.

Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com