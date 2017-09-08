Gerald (Jerry) Osborne, age 72, passed away at his home in Dallas, WI on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

Jerry was born on July 14, 1945 to Clarence and Leone (Liebke) Osborne in Wilson WI. Jerry served as a member of the United States Armed Forces and served as a member of the Army from January 1967 – December 1968. Jerry married Rose Zielsdorf on April 26, 1969 in Forest WI. Jerry worked at Ford Motor Company in MN, then Jerry and Rose purchased the Halfway House Bar and Grill in Gordon, WI. After 20 years they sold the bar and moved to Dallas, WI. Jerry was employed by Northern Softwater and Noble Tire Service in Barron before fully retiring.

Jerry enjoyed many things in life including hunting, fishing, car racing and of course watching the Packers.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Rose; mother, Leone Osborne of Baldwin WI; sister, Shirley (Gordon) Grinley of Woodville, WI; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marlene Koonst of Belle Plaine MN, Harland (Ilene) Zielsdorf of Deer Park WI, Marvin Zielsdorf of Shepherd MT, Kendra (Duane) Kostman of Boyceville WI, (Dope) Duane (Deb) Zielsdorf of Downing WI; Uncle, Erwin Hill of Amery WI. Jerry is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Osborne; father and mother-in-law, Ted and Margie Zielsdorf; brother-in-law, Carl Koonst, sisters-in-law, Rita Zielsdorf and Donna Rae Zielsdorf.

A celebration of life for Jerry will be held January 20th, 2018 at the Woodville American Legion from 2-4.

To send the family condolences, please visit www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.