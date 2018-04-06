GCHS/MS March Students of the Month

Glenwood City High/Middle School is proud to announce the March Students of the Month. Trustworthy was the trait identified for the March selection; individuals who have demonstrated the ability to always do the right thing, regardless of who is present or watching. There were three students recognized in March, a first for this recognition program, serving to highlight the values that shape our schools. Each of these students are excellent representatives of, not only their peers, but of our Glenwood City community as a whole.