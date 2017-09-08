GCHS CSI class collecting “Toys for Tots”

The students in this semester’s Contemporary Social Issues (CSI) class at Glenwood City High School are required to engage in a community service project in an effort to generate an understanding of the value of helping others.

This semester’s students – all members of the Class of 2018 – have decided to help others who are less fortunate during the upcoming holiday season. The students have decided to become an active participant in the “Toys for Tots” campaign and are seeking the public’s assistance.