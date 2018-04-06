GC softball wins three, lose one game this week

By Missy Klatt

After a successful start to this past week’s games, head coach Matthew Schutz has something to smile about. The Lady Hilltoppers took two games from Plum City (10-0 and 19-0) and one from Mondovi (9-1) before falling to Elk Mound (1-5).

Schutz commented that “our bats have finally awakened. Even though all contact with the bat isn’t a legit hit due to errors, the ball is in play to make something happen verses striking out. Runners are advancing and scoring.”