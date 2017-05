By Cara L. Dempski

Why take five innings to win a game when you can do it in just four?

It may be that question was on the minds of the Glenwood City Hilltoppers softball team when it faced the Cornell/Lake Holcombe Knights at home last Tuesday, May 23.

The Toppers brought home ten runs in the first inning and cruised to a finish in just four, besting the visiting team 15-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal contest.