GC softball hungry for improvement as season approaches

2017 HILLTOPPER SOFTBALL — They may have finished only 6-7 in the conference in 2017, but the Lady Hilltoppers are hoping to go over .500 and make a playoff run in 2017. Team members are shown above. Front row (L to R): Briana Barstad, Morgan Peterson, Bridgitte Weber, Brooke Wickman, Natalie Gabbert and Catherine Schurtz. Second row (L to R): Logan Hoitomt, Mariah Voeltz, Jenesa Klinger, Ashlee Peterson, Aubrey Curvello, Alexys Curvello, Anna Brigham and Kassidi Thompson. Third row (L to R): Jessie DeMar, Bella Lawson, Olivia Janson, Cortney Lawson, Kristine Sina, Mykenzie Krueger and Joci Krueger. Back row (L to R): Maggie Wallin, Kaitlin Lee, Makiah Schutz, Emily Hill, Allexis Rassbach and Andi Jo Britton. Not pictured is Tia Carlson. —photo by Cara L. Dempski
March 21, 2017
By Cara L. Dempski
GLENWOOD CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers ended their 2016 season with a 9-1 regional loss at the hands of the Osseo-Fairchild Thunder.
Coach Pete Gaustad is hoping his team gets over the .500 mark this season after finishing last year with a 7-13 overall record, and were 6-7 in the Small Dunn-St. Croix. The Toppers lost four player to graduation last spring, but return a large chunk of the 2016 team to provide some experience and leadership this year.
