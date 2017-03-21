GC softball hungry for improvement as season approaches

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers ended their 2016 season with a 9-1 regional loss at the hands of the Osseo-Fairchild Thunder.

Coach Pete Gaustad is hoping his team gets over the .500 mark this season after finishing last year with a 7-13 overall record, and were 6-7 in the Small Dunn-St. Croix. The Toppers lost four player to graduation last spring, but return a large chunk of the 2016 team to provide some experience and leadership this year.