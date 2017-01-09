GC Scout planning Eagle Scout project for fairgrounds

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — The St. Croix County fairground’s flagpoles could soon have a new location and design thanks to local Boy Scout, Nolan Stodola, who is working toward his Eagle Scout rank.

Stodola, 15, the son of Kelly Clark and Josh Stodola, of Glenwood City, is currently raising money to set three new flagpoles in concrete near the beekeepers’ area of the fairgrounds. His efforts have already garnered nearly $1,000 of the $3,500 budget for the entire project.