GC school board raising lunch prices for 2017-2018 school year

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — Glenwood City students will be paying between 10 and 25 cents more for breakfast and lunch next year.

Superintendent Tim Johnson asked for approval of new pricing at the June 12 school board meeting, noting the cost changes have been approved during the annual meeting in past years. He chose to bring the issue before the board earlier this year to give parents more warning of the changes in order to prepare for the next academic year.