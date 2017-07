By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — A 65-year-old Glenwood City man is scheduled to go to trial in St. Croix County and Chippewa County on felony charges of possessing child pornography, second degree child sexual assault and child enticement.

Joseph R. Brabeck is scheduled for a three-day jury trial in St. Croix County in January on three felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.