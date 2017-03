By Cara L. Dempski

Like their female counterparts, the Hilltopper boys had a game plan for their first regional match-up this season.

Head coach Tristan Kittilson said after the game he was not sure how well the plan worked, but the 86-69 final score in Glenwood City’s February 28 WIAA Division 4 regional opening win over Colfax argued eloquently in favor of the game plan’s success.