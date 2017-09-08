GC boys slip past Mondovi, skimmed by Durand

GLENWOOD CITY — Coach Tristan Kittilson and his Hilltopper boys had the fortune to play a pair of games at home last week, but faced a couple tough opponents coming out with a win and a loss in two tight games.

The Toppers started the week against Mondovi last Tuesday, December 12 and led by just one point after the first 18 minutes. Glenwood City gritted its teeth in the second half and an extra frame to get the job done for a 52-46 overtime victory against the Buffaloes.