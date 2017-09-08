GC boys batter EPC for second-place tie in D-SC; beaten by Bloomer in finale

By Cara L. Dempski

Oh, what a difference a year can make.

The Glenwood City Hilltopper boys’ basketball team finished the 2016-2017 Dunn-St. Croix season at 4-10 before falling to Stanley-Boyd in the regional semifinal.

This year, the Toppers tied Spring Valley, with an 8-6 record, for second place in the final Dunn-St. Croix boys’ standings after winning five of their final six conference games including the last four.

It was Glenwood City’s best conference finish since the 2006-07 season when the program tallied a 14-4 record to finish as D-SC’s runner-up. Just a season earlier (2005-06), the Hilltoppers’ had completed a perfect 20-0 regular season which ended with their last visit to the state tournament.