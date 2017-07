By Cara L. Dempski

SPRING VALLEY — A trio of local girls’ basketball players were able to hit the court one last time last month in Spring Valley.

Becca Moll, a 2017 graduate of Glenwood City High School, and Morgan Kuhn, a member of Boyceville’s Class of 2017, were selected to participate in the 28th Annual Western Wisconsin All-Star basketball classic game at Spring Valley June 12.