By Missy Klatt

SPRING VALLEY – The Hilltoppers headed to Spring Valley on Thursday, May 3rd for a double header against the Cardinals, where they came up short in both games. In the first game, which was a conference game, the Cardinals had a 3-0 lead after three innings. The Toppers got their first run of the game when Hadin DeSmith singled and later scored after an RBI single from Jake Nadeau in the top of the fourth.